The area's two four-year universities are seeing mixed reports when it comes to COVID-19 cases on their campuses.
For the week ending Nov. 15, Missouri Southern State University reported 20 new student cases and two new employee cases. Those numbers are an increase from the 15 student cases and two employee cases that were reported the week before, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
A total of 147 people from the campus community were in quarantine, while 55 were in isolation. Those numbers also were up from the week prior.
Since Aug. 10, a total of 1,613 COVID-19 tests have been administered on campus, with 231 cumulative student cases and 19 cumulative employee cases being reported.
In the seven days leading up to Wednesday, the Bryant Student Health Center at Pittsburg State University tested 63 symptomatic students, 15 of whom tested positive. That's a decrease from the 32 students in a pool of 86 who tested positive the week prior.
Isolation and quarantine numbers also dropped, with 15 students in isolation and approximately 70 in quarantine.
Among faculty and staff, two new cases were reported, with 10 in quarantine.
Since testing of students began in August, 719 students have been tested at PSU, and 260 have tested positive. Since reporting of employee cases began in March, 26 faculty and staff have tested positive.
The on-campus heath center at PSU will conduct optional asymptomatic COVID-19 testing for students today in advance of their return home for winter break. The university will share those results at the end of the week.
Both universities will dismiss in-person classes after Thanksgiving and instead complete the rest of the fall semester online. Administrators aim to resume face-to-face classes in January.
