For B.J. Goodwin, owner and funeral director of Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary and Parker Mortuary in Joplin, the restrictions to his services because of the COVID-19 outbreak have been a challenge.
Funeral service workers were deemed essential when the stay-at-home orders were handed down by state and federal governments more than a month ago. That meant day-to-day operations continued for Goodwin and his staffs in Joplin and at eight other mortuaries in the state. The biggest change was limiting large gatherings for the grieving families involved.
“Things really changed on April 1,” Goodwin said. “Prior to that, they were recommending graveside services, but they weren’t limiting the number of people who could attend. After April 1, they said you need to limit graveside to 10 family members.”
Along with scaling back the number of family members who could attend services, viewings to the public were essentially eliminated for precautionary reasons.
For Goodwin and his staff, of course, helping families grieve while they cope with the loss of a loved one is also a big part of their job criteria. Without a standard visitation available during amid social distancing and stay-at-home orders, helping families grieve could be difficult. But Goodwin's operations were able to allow loved ones to pay proper respects.
“We did not have any visitations during that time,” Goodwin said. “We would have the deceased lie in state and allow folks to come in during what is considered normal business hours to be able to sign the (guest registry) book and pay their respects.”
Though funeral services were limited to a maximum of 10 family members and were held mostly at graveside, Goodwin had two occasions where he held a service indoors with the allotted 10 family members in attendance, but the services were livestreamed online to allow many more people to attend virtually.
“We are called to be of service,” Goodwin said. “That is our chosen profession, to care for those who are in mourning. We are here to provide as much comfort as we possibly can.”
As for his employees, extra precaution was taken during the month of isolation. But he noted that in the funeral service profession, those precautions are taken even without a worldwide pandemic. He said his biggest concern for his staff was the interaction with the family members of the infected.
“In the funeral profession, we have always been taught to use universal protection,” Goodwin said. “If you treat every individual as if they have something contagious, you are going to be fine. We have ramped up our personal protection equipment for all of our employees at our locations and have come up with guidelines of our own.
“The real threat to us as funeral professionals is not with the deceased who may have died with COVID-19, because we treat every individual as if they died from that, but it was having contact with the deceased’s family members who may have been in contact with the deceased (before they died).”
Goodwin estimates he held roughly 250 funeral services across his mortuaries during the stay-at-home period. Of those, two were COVID-19-related deaths, and both of those deaths were residents from neighboring Oklahoma whose family decided to have the deceased cremated in Missouri, with no actual service being held.
With restrictions slowly being lifted statewide, Goodwin says he still expects people to be cautious. His mortuaries are taking every precaution necessary because one of their top priorities is to continue to comfort the families and friends who are suffering.
