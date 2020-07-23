COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Jasper County — the first deaths in the county outside Joplin since late June.
Two of those were hospice residents at Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old man, both of whom died earlier this month, the Jasper County Health Department reported Thursday.
"Coronavirus was a significant condition contributing to these deaths," the department announced.
In a second release later in the day, the health department also reported that a man in his 60s had died, marking the fourth person to die from COVID-19 in the county, outside Joplin. The department said this man died at his home and tested positive for the coronavirus on July 15.
Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center is the second senior or long-term care home in Jasper County to see an outbreak and deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Spring River Christian Village in Joplin said Thursday that it has seen 20 deaths among people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, although the Joplin Health Department’s website still only lists 15 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The city waits for confirmation from the county coroner's office that the deaths are related to COVID-19 before adding them to its total.
The numbers of deaths and infections that occur within the city limits are reported by the Joplin Health Department and are separate from the numbers kept by the Jasper County Health Department, which covers Carthage and the other communities and county outside the Joplin city limits. The 15 deaths at Spring River are the only deaths reported so far within Joplin.
Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, which owns Spring River Christian Village, said the latest round of testing this week showed 73 residents infected with the virus, but 21 of those residents had recovered.
Dickison also said 50 associates had tested positive for the virus.
Joe Perkins, spokesman for Northport Health Services, the company that owns the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center, told The Joplin Globe on Monday that two residents who tested positive for the coronavirus had died and that their deaths were under investigation to see if the virus was a contributing factor. Perkins said the two individuals who died had been in the center’s hospice program before testing positive for the virus.
A total of 15 residents had tested positive for the virus with one person recovered and 12 still being treated in the center’s COVID-19 isolation ward. He also said 16 employees had tested positive for the virus and were recovering at home.
On Wednesday, Perkins said he had not received any new information from Carthage Health and Rehab so he understood those numbers to still be up to date.
The Jasper County Health Department said the reporting of COVID-19 related deaths can be delayed because it takes time to confirm that the death “meets the vital record case definition and lists COVID-19 as a contributing factor.”
“The management of the Carthage Health and Rehab facility has been working closely with the Jasper County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for Long Term Care and recently had all their staff and residents tested for the virus,” the health department said in its written release. “The situation continues to be monitored closely.”
