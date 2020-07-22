CARTHAGE, Mo. — The COVID-19 outbreak appears to be slowing somewhat in Carthage, but it continues to dominate planning and conversations among city leaders at all levels.
The Carthage City Council’s COVID-19 task force is discussing how to distribute 20,000 reusable cloth masks the city received from the Jasper County Health Department. Meanwhile, the Carthage Board of Education is reviewing plans for getting students back in school and celebrating those who graduated in 2020.
The COVID-19 task force, created by the City Council in early July, met for the first time on Monday and discussed distributing masks to residents. The task force was created to help the city come up with ideas to deal with a coronavirus outbreak that has slowed in recent days, even as the total number of people countywide infected by the coronavirus grew from about two dozen at the beginning of June to more than 1,100 now.
As of Tuesday, the Jasper County Health Department has reported 1,167 total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since March. These are people who live in Jasper County outside Joplin city limits. The department said 1,059 cases had recovered, and 18 were hospitalized. Health officials have said most of the cases in the county were centered in Carthage.
The city task force has recommended dividing its 20,000 masks among three entities. It advised giving one-third to the Fair Acres Family Y for distribution with meals that the Y is still providing as part of its program to support the school summer feeding program, and at its main facility on Grand Avenue.
Another third of the masks will be given to Francisco Bonilla and his Hispanic American Christian Church to distribute among more than 1,000 church members and to other Hispanic churches in Carthage. The city would retain one-third of the masks to distribute at city facilities.
Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, said more masks may be obtained in the future if they run out or officials decide there’s a need for them.
Over at the Carthage School District, officials are planning a return to classes next month.
“Our No. 1 criteria — what’s in the children’s best interests,” Superintendent Mark Baker said. “...Kids need to be in school, and I’ll probably get a lot of amens around the room, but the problem is how we do this as safe as possible for our students, our staff and our community?”
Baker said issues could come in implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing in a school setting with more than 5,000 children. He said there’s no way school can be held with all students in class and social distancing maintained at all times, nor is there a way to ensure that young children wear their masks 100% of the time during a school day.
He said surveys of parents and staff showed people want to get students back in school but there are concerns. Approximately 16% of surveyed parents said they didn’t plan on sending their kids back to school during the pandemic, he said. The district will support at-home families with online education or educational packets, he said.
Baker said preparing plans for the school year has been difficult, but staff and community members have been working on proposals since March.
“We have learned a lot from these discussions we had, so we just listened to people and we’re developing this plan,” he said. “It’s time to release it, even though it’s still fluid. We still need to release a plan so parents and staff can kind of understand what our ultimate goal is and how we’re going to get there. Our ultimate goal is to be in school — as safe as possible for our staff, kids and the community.”
