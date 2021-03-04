A local doctor, one of the first from Joplin to work with COVID-19 patients while volunteering in New York City, has “mixed feelings” about the city’s decision not to renew the mask ordinance that expired on Feb. 28.
Emergency room physician Dr. Erik Martin volunteered last April at a Brooklyn hospital to care for COVID-19 patients, months before the pandemic would find its way to Southwest Missouri. In the Big Apple, he witnessed firsthand the spike in cases flooding hospitals coupled with a dramatic shortage of hospital beds.
Fast forward to November, and those same things were happening again — but this time in Joplin. It’s why Joplin officials voted to reinstate the mask ordinance that had been in effect earlier in 2020, to help cut down the cases threatening to overflow both Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Critical COVID-19 numbers now are continuing a steady decline, which gives Martin hope.
“I definitely think (the situation) is better now,” Martin said. “I can see that firsthand. There are fewer cases and hospitalizations. ... Vaccinations are having a big effect.”
Last week, Freeman reported 10 COVID-19 patients, with none on ventilators. At the peak of area transmission of the virus this past November, the hospital treated nearly 70 patients at once. And Mercy Joplin officials said there were 12 inpatients as of last week, with nine out of isolation.
“I know a lot of people have already been vaccinated, and they want to go back to a normal life,” Martin said. In that respect, “I think probably the people who are already vaccinated or have already had (COVID-19) probably can go on with their lives without masks — for the most part. In that sense, I think it’s probably OK.”
Still, Martin is concerned that Joplin isn’t out of danger yet. Last Monday, the City Council voted to remove social distancing requirements from restaurants and churches and lift the 250-person limit at outdoor gatherings.
“There’s still a little fear there — especially with the large groups gathering, people indoors a lot, closer together,” he said.
Martin would have preferred the ordinance remain in effect perhaps another month or so to overlap the time when vaccines are expected to be made available to the general populace. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. is on track to have enough vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May.
“I think as long as we could go back and do it again if we need to,” should numbers suddenly reverse, Martin said, “that would help. Hopefully we won’t need to. We’ll just have to see how this all plays out."
Residents speak out
Area residents are divided over whether the mask ordinance should be extended.
"There is a saying by Georg W.F. Hegel, a German philosopher from the 1700s: 'We learn from history that we do not learn from history.' This saying is about to prove true again," Joplin resident Maria Bailey said. "Remember the first time we had a mask mandate in Joplin, in the summer of 2020? The COVID infection rate in Joplin decreased significantly after that, proving that the mask mandate was working.
"We are still in the middle of a COVID pandemic," she continued. Getting rid of the mask mandate now "would be like coming up in a submarine from a depth of 300 feet and opening the hatches at 15 feet below the surface. Drowning is still drowning, at any depth."
Webb City resident Linda Miller Woodrow noted that Joplin's COVID-19 case numbers began to rise after the first mask ordinance expired last August.
“This is not a good time to stop when the numbers are down,” she said. “We will continue to wear our (masks).”
Others believe now is the right time for officials to drop the citywide mandate, based primarily on a combination of low COVID-19 case numbers locally and the introduction of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“I don’t know that there’s evidence to declare the effectiveness of the mask ordinance as clearly effective or not,” Scott Gladden said. “Obviously, there’s a chance it helped, so it was worth trying. I suspect now is a good time to loosen restrictions and see how it goes. We can’t live in restrictions based on fear forever. ... We can always pass another ordinance if needed.”
Another area resident, Shelly Crawford, took a more middle-of-the-road approach.
“As I’ve been in my mask since May 5 of last year and ready for a break, I still believe that the ones that have worn one nonstop will continue to do their part,” she said, “and the people that haven’t followed the rules aren’t going to anyway. People are already doing whatever they want.”
“Many businesses will still ask for (masks) to be worn as part of their own corporate policy. It’s also still a personal choice — no one is taking that away from individuals who wish to wear one,” added Joplin resident Rebecca Morrissey. “I will probably continue (to wear mine), out of respect for others. At this point, I almost feel naked without one.”
Staying vigilant on variants
Martin, the emergency room physician, said the decline of cases locally could be because “we might be reaching a somewhat critical mass of people who have already had (COVID-19), and adding to that the number of people who have been vaccinated, that means there are less susceptible hosts. So that’s encouraging, if that is what’s really happening — that we’re seeing some sort of immunity that exists in the public.”
Martin and other local doctors are keeping keen eyes on the COVID-19 variants, including mutations first discovered in places such as the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil that are now circulating globally.
“The things to know about both those variants is that they seem to be more infectious, so it's easier for us to transmit than the original virus that we've seen,” said Dr. Rob McNab, head of Freeman’s COVID-19 unit, during a media briefing last week.
“The emergence of these variants highlights some reasons why we still need to really focus in on the things that we know work,” he continued. “We know that the masking, the social distancing and the hand hygiene have helped us flatten that curve and helped us bring that virus under control. Less people spreading the virus means less opportunities for mutations and changes in how this virus acts.”
