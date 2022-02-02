COVID-19 patients across the region remained hospitalized at steady rates Wednesday, even as area health officials suggested the current surge, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant, may be close to peaking.
Freeman Health System on Wednesday reported a total of 47 COVID-19 patients, including 13 in intensive care, 26 in the medical COVID-19 unit and five on ventilators. The hospital last week had 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Mercy Joplin on Wednesday reported 63 COVID-19 patients; three of them were in the intensive care unit, and five were on ventilators, according to a spokesman. The hospital last week had 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization has "definitely been high and steady" over the past few weeks, said Donna Stokes, infection prevention specialist at Mercy Joplin.
"The fortunate thing of this particular variant is it does feel like the patients, especially those that have been vaccinated, their hospitalizations have been shorter than what we saw with delta," she said. "We still highly encourage vaccinations plus a booster in order to maintain that immunity."
Hospitalizations also remain high in nearby Springfield.
The CoxHealth system on Wednesday reported "record levels" of COVID-19 patients — more than 200, CEO Steve Edwards said on Twitter. He said six COVID-19 patients had died just within the previous 24 hours.
He said January was the "most demanding" month of the pandemic so far for CoxHealth, which also has hospitals in Monett and Lamar. The health system logged 840 COVID-19 admissions in January, compared with 637 admissions in December.
"To our staff: We know you are weary, we see your sad eyes and resolve, your fear and courage, your grace and compassion, your light in the darkness," Edwards tweeted. "You matter so much to our community. Thank you."
Mercy Springfield on Wednesday reported 158 COVID-19 patients, with one to two deaths per day, President Brent Hubbard said during a media briefing.
There may be some encouraging news on the horizon.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Joplin, which had risen above 100 by mid-January, has been dropping for the past week, according to the dashboard maintained by the Joplin Health Department.
Greene County also has experienced a 30% decline in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, Katie Towns, director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said during Wednesday's briefing.
But that still could mean thousands of new cases in the weeks ahead, even if the prevalence of the omicron variant begins waning, she cautioned. Because hospitalizations and deaths lag COVID-19 cases, those also still are a concern, hospital officials said.
Towns urged residents to get vaccinated and to get their booster dose.
"This is no time to let our guard down," she said.
Stokes also cautioned against giving up mitigation measures, such as masking, distancing and vaccination, too soon.
"Those are the things we need in place to see this wave, if you will, start to decline," she said.
Mercy Joplin will host a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; go to mercy.net to schedule an appointment.
