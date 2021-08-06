While levels are below marks set over the last few weeks, numbers of COVID-19 patients remain high at Joplin’s two major hospitals — enough to keep them from accepting patient transfer requests from other hospitals.
Mercy Hospital Joplin on Friday reported 64 patients being treated for the disease, said President Jeremy Drinkwitz. Of those 64 patients, 24 were on ventilators and four were fully vaccinated, he said.
Thursday was a particularly rough day, Drinkwitz said — four patients died from the disease, he said.
“That’s the highest number of people passed in the same day in the last three weeks,” Drinkwitz said.
Paula Baker, CEO of Freeman Health System, said that about 50 patients were hospitalized with the disease. Without giving exact numbers, Baker said that more patients are on ventilators than before, and that the hospital is seeing about a death a day with the disease.
One of those patients was Melissa Osborne, 40. Her uncle, Todd Markovich, a Freeman employee, said during Friday’s briefing that Osborne was perfectly healthy until she started reporting symptoms on July 4. A day later, they got much worse, Markovich said.
Osborne, a teacher and counselor with the Neosho School District, died on Wednesday.
“That was the tragedy,” Markovich said of his niece. “She was healthy. There was nothing wrong with her.”
Also without exact numbers, Baker said that an overwhelming majority of patients requiring extended treatment are not vaccinated.
“Typically, those who are vaccinated have symptoms that are very mild, and do not require hospitalization,” Baker said. “Vaccination is an very effective tool, a tool we need to be using right now.”
The delta variant has led to younger people getting hospitalized, both leaders said.
At capacity
Both Baker and Drinkwitz said their hospitals can still admit patients locally, but no longer have the capacity to accept patient transfers from other hospitals across the state.
The rate of fully vaccinated people in Missouri was at 41.8% as of Friday, behind the national average of 50%, according to the CDC. As of Fridav, Joplin reported 46.7% fully vaccinated, Jasper County at 23.5% and Newton County at 20.3%.
Both Baker and Drinkwitz said the key to opening up hospital capacities again rests with people getting vaccinated.
“The only way we can get more hospital beds is if we get a higher vaccination rate,” Drinkwitz said.
