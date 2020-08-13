WEBB CITY, Mo. — Another area nursing home is battling an outbreak of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues its spread through the region.
A total of 32 residents and one employee at Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus after testing earlier this week, according to the center's owner, Northport Health Services. Five of those people were showing symptoms.
“If we weren’t doing comprehensive testing, there’d be 27 people still in their regular bed,” said Joe Perkins, a spokesman for Northport Health Services, which owns similar homes in Joplin and Carthage.
“But as soon as we got these results in, we literally stayed up all night long, we brought crews in and we set up two COVID units in the facility,” Perkins said. “With a COVID unit, we actually set up biohazard walls to seal the area, then we put negative pressure scrubbers into those units, and then the staff that takes care for the people in those units don’t care for anyone else."
Those workers also have higher levels of personal protective equipment, he said.
Perkins said the Webb City and Joplin facilities had remained free of COVID-19 even as Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center battled an outbreak that stared in mid-July. Initially, 12 employees and two residents of the Carthage facility tested positive, but that number jumped to 16 employees and 15 residents about a week later. Two of the residents died of COVID-19-related symptoms.
Perkins said he didn’t have any updated numbers from Carthage as of Thursday afternoon but added that the outbreak there had largely subsided.
Spring River Christian Village, a senior care center in Joplin, was also affected by the virus, with a total of 73 residents and 54 employees infected. Twenty-one residents died after being infected with the virus, but as of Tuesday, the facility reported that the last of the 52 remaining residents had been released from its COVID-19 unit.
Perkins said the novel coronavirus has a pattern that it follows in care centers and the public.
“It’ll hit, we’ll get a strong infusion, we’ll get it under control, we’ll isolate, people will recover, and then it will subside,” Perkins said. “At Webb City over the weekend, one person started displaying symptoms. Then on Monday another resident appeared to have symptoms, and we did the comprehensive testing. We tested everybody at the facility, and the result of that testing we got in just a couple of days ago, and that showed 32 positive cases among residents.”
Perkins said Northport Health Services brought in extra workers who built two COVID-19 isolation wards in the facility overnight.
Perkins said Webb City Health and Rehab is a 120-bed facility. The count this past weekend was 97 people.
“What we have to do — and this is the reason it’s all hands on deck when we do this — we have to take an area, designate it as a COVID area,” Perkins said. “We take the residents that are in that area, and we swap people out. We have enough beds. It’s a matter of being able to transfer those who are not COVID-positive to another part of the facility and those that are COVID-positive into that part of the facility.”
Perkins said all residents and employees will be tested every week to 10 days from now until the virus subsides in the Webb City center.
