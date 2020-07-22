JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State lawmakers and staff returning to the Capitol for a special session focusing on violent crime in Missouri will have access to free, voluntary COVID-19 testing, state officials announced Wednesday.
Tests will be administered by the state Department of Health and Senior Services and paid through funding available from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. For those working in the Capitol, appointments will be available this week and next week. Appointments also could become available in August.
“Members of the General Assembly have expressed an interest in voluntary testing availability during the upcoming special session," said Randall Williams, the state's health director, in a statement. "...We felt this was a reasonable request."
