CARTHAGE, Mo. — With the delta variant raging in Carthage, two local boards will meet this week to discuss the effects the virus is having and ways to reduce them.
The Carthage Board of Education announced last week that it would hold a special session at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the Mercy Carthage Hospital Board of Directors to discuss the delta variant of COVID-19 and how serious the problem is in Carthage.
The location had not been determined as of Saturday.
Carthage School Superintendent Mark Baker said no decision will be made by the Board of Education at the meeting on any changes to the district’s Tigers Together pandemic plan for the coming school year.
“Our goal is to meet with them with the intent of just listening,” Baker said. “No decisions will be made that night. We’ll just be listening directly to them, and maybe we have questions for them.”
Mercy Carthage Administrator Scott Watson said the hospital board is not asking for anything from the district.
“We’re not going to recommend to the school board anything; that is their business,” Watson said. “But whatever decisions they make, we felt it incumbent upon us to deliver factual information about where the coronavirus is impacting the population and also how it’s impacting health care delivery at Mercy Joplin and at Mercy Carthage.”
Current plan
Baker said the current plan says masking by students and staff is optional, but it’s also a way, along with the vaccination, to avoid having to quarantine if someone comes in contact with someone who has been infected with the coronavirus.
“Right now, masks are optional,” Baker said. “We also know that could change at any time. We’ll still review everything with our Tigers Together plan. ... But you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
Baker said the next regular school board meeting is Monday, Aug. 16, when the board will give final approval to the Tigers Together plan, which can be seen on the district’s website, www.carthagetigers.org.
“We started talking about Tigers Together plan in June,” Baker said. “We will continue to look at statistics, talk to medical professionals, talk to the Jasper County Health Department before making our final decision.
“Our job is to educate kids, and we’ll look at the best way to educate kids. It’s very detrimental to continue to wear masks, I think we all understand it’s not a good thing, but at the same time we have to take into account what is happening in our community.”
Sharing data
Watson said he had recently shared with his board the latest data on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Mercy Carthage Hospital, Mercy Joplin Hospital and the region.
The hospital board asked him if he had shared that information with the school district.
“I contacted Dr. Baker, and Dr. Baker and I met, wherein I delivered to him the data I had delivered to our board,” Watson said. “There was a communication between the two board presidents that indicated the two board presidents would still like to meet, and that’s how Tuesday night originated.”
Watson said the pandemic effects now are comparable to the effects of the surge in the winter but are also different.
“Just to keep it simple, in 2020 and early 2021, it impacted us to some degree by the patients we were serving in the emergency department and in med surge. Those patients were more ill than our prototypical patient,” Watson said.
"It was rare that we ever had to hold a patient in the ED very long because we found a bed at another hospital that could provide the care they needed. When someone was very sick, we would transfer them to Mercy Joplin or to Freeman Health System or to Springfield. We transferred a patient last week to Festus, Missouri, a four-hour drive, and felt very, very fortunate to find a bed. There are a number of days when we are searching Oklahoma City, Wichita, Kansas City, Columbia, for beds,'' he said.
"In 2018 or 2019, if you walked into Mercy Carthage’s emergency department, your average wait time was between 10 and 13 minutes. In 2021, that statistic is out the door, and it’s out the door by a great margin. I’m not happy about this, our people are doing the best they can, but I know of one-hour, two-hour, three-hour, four-hour waits in our emergency department.”
Watson said he and his board don’t expect the school district to change its policies solely on their word.
"But it’s incumbent upon us to let the people know that the protocols, the procedures, the decisions that they make impact us," Watson said. "And when it impacts us, it impacts the people of the Carthage area.”
Commented
