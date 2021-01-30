Roughly a thousand COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in Joplin in a one-day clinic as part of the National Guard’s effort to inoculate at least 18,000 residents with nine mass vaccination sites throughout the state Friday.
Gov. Mike Parson announced recently that the Missouri National Guard would begin assisting the Department of Health and Senior Services and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. Vaccination teams have been assigned to each of Missouri’s nine Highway Patrol regions.
Joplin’s first drive-thru mass vaccination clinic was conducted Friday in the parking lot of the Joplin Athletic Complex, where a steady stream of cars were pulled into designated spaces. Residents registered for the event via the Joplin Health Department, and were screened on-site before receiving the vaccine. Then, they were vaccinated and pulled into a wait area for 15 to 30 minutes for observation.
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said the clinic worked as planned. “The process out here today has been very good and very smooth,” he said.
“Both the Joplin Health Department and Jasper County have gotten a lot of very upset people who want the vaccinations, and the reality is, the vaccine (availability) is sporadic,” said Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department. “As we receive the vaccine, we will get it out as quickly as possible.”
Thirty members of the Army National Guard and Air National Guard organized the layout for the Joplin clinic. They received assistance from the city of Joplin, the Jasper County Health Department, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, Kansas City University, Access Family Care, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri and the Salvation Army.
“The initial design on this was brought to us by the National Guard,” said Talken. “They had a clinic that they ran in the Southeast District over in Poplar Bluff. They had a team come in, and they helped lay it out. A lot of the city departments came in and helped as well.”
Approximately 1,000 Pfizer vaccines were given to the public in priority phases 1A, 1B-Tier 1 or 1B-Tier 2 during the Joplin clinic. This included high-risk individuals, those who work in critical infrastructure such as education and child care, as well as first responders, emergency services and public health workers, and people 65 and older..
Talken said confirmed cases in Joplin have been trending downward, but he wants the public to continue taking the necessary precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and forgoing travel. Talken said the city was anxiously awaiting the vaccines and slots filled up within half an hour Wednesday.
“We were really happy to be able to have this,” he said.
Nick Edwards, Joplin city manager, said, “The community wants to put this behind us collectively, as fast as possible. To me, this is a good test for us. It’s allowing us to work out issues that may exist. We can take this as a learning opportunity.”
Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, said it’s estimated that at least 70% of the Joplin population would need to be vaccinated in order for there to be herd immunity. Moehr said the county health department will also be conducting vaccine clinics as it receives shipments.
Some residents who received the vaccine said they were impressed with how well organized the clinic was set up and were grateful for the opportunity.
Nancy Dymott, 69, of Carthage, said, “It was so professional and people were very polite. I absolutely had a good experience.”
Dymott said she immediately wanted to receive the vaccine because she trusts science and her daughter is an emergency room doctor in Texas who had contracted COVID-19. She plans to continue to take preventive measures to mitigate the spread. She said believes everyone should play their part.
“I’m just doing this to help everybody around me,” said Dymott. “I’m not worried about my life, but this is for the greater good. We’re still going to do everything we’re supposed to, but it (the vaccination) just makes it easier for us.”
Clifford Fitchpatrick, 85, and his wife, Nita, 83, of Jasper, were both vaccinated Friday afternoon after signing up last week. They’ve been affected personally by COVID-19 via family and friends who have tested positive for the virus and others who have died.
“We sure don’t want the virus,” said Clifford Fitchpatrick. “We’ve had a daughter, who’s a schoolteacher, who’s had it, and it knocked her for a loop. But she’s doing OK now. We’ve had several friends who have died from it.”
When asked if they were nervous about the vaccine, the couple said they didn’t hesitate at all.
“We’re ‘let’s do this’ kind of people,” said Nita Fitchpatrick. “Our daughter was happy to hear that we were getting the vaccine. We’re getting older every day.”
Individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine at the Joplin clinic will receive their second dose within the 21-day time frame. The location of the second clinic is to be determined.
Other vaccine clinic
Arc of the Ozarks, an area nonprofit that provides services for adults with intellectual disabilities, also conducted its first vaccine clinic Friday in Joplin for its clients and staff members at their local office on 32nd Street.
The clinic also was set up so individuals didn’t have to leave their vehicles and were observed for 15 minutes afterward. Sarah Smith, lead community registered nurse for Arc of the Ozarks, said approximately 50 clients and a handful of staff signed up to receive the vaccine.
“We’ve been working since mid-December to try to secure the vaccine for our staff because we fall into 1A,” she said. “Nearly 90% of clientele will be vaccinated. I was ecstatic. In some ways, it works better that we got it later because there’s been a lot of reservation. As things have progressed, people are starting to see that they’re not going to grow a third arm.”
Many of the clients, who range in age from 16 to their 50s, have underlying health conditions that puts them at greater risk. The Joplin clinic administered about 20 to 25 vaccines within the first 30 minutes.
“We had our first clinic yesterday in Springfield, where we vaccinated about 245 clients and staff,” she said. “We received that shipment a week ago. We did Monett this morning, where we had about 35 vaccinations.”
A 49-year-old Arc of the Ozarks client in Joplin said he wanted to get the vaccine to be safe because his sister and mom had contracted COVID-19. He said said he wanted things to return to normal. “When this is over, I just want to see my family,” he said.
Two more vaccination clinics will be held by Arc of the Ozarks on Feb. 26 and March 26 in Joplin.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.