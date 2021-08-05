A handful of area residents took advantage Thursday of a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic promoted by a united group of community, school, city, health care and faith leaders.
“We got more people to come than I anticipated, because I had thought we might have 10 total for the day,” said Steve Douglas, director of marketing and public relations at Access Family Care, where the vaccine clinic was staged. “And we were already at seven when I checked (at 1 p.m.), so we’ve done better than I thought, and we had a line waiting when we opened up at 11, so that was encouraging.”
The clinic offered Moderna vaccines, but Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson also have COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration for emergency use. Most patients who visited Access Family Care’s Joplin location for vaccination declined to comment to the Globe, but they spoke with Douglas about the reasons that inspired them to get vaccinated.
“Someone said he was more comfortable with the research and he thought that the FDA was close to finally approving it more fully, so he said he was more satisfied with his health and that he would do it,” Douglas said. “Another one said that as school was getting ready to open, they were more concerned about it because their grandkids were going to be at home, and as they watched their grandkids they thought they were going to get in more contact with the people who were in the school buildings. Two other people just told me it was time.”
At the same time Thursday, a free COVID-19 testing site was set up in a parking lot outside the Roxy Event Center in downtown Joplin. Joplin-based NextGen Diagnostic Services is contracted through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide the testing.
“The testing we do here is PCR testing. It’s not the rapid testing, so it is the most accurate testing that you can have done, and it usually takes 48 to 72 hours to get a result back,” said Nanda Nunnelly Sparks, owner of NextGen. “But our results are sent directly to the patient. It does not require any insurance; this is paid for completely by the state of Missouri by a federal grant, offered through the Department of Health and Senior Services.”
For the past three weeks, NextGen has provided free COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Joplin. Starting next week, the company will offer testing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through the rest of the month.
The vaccine clinic was organized to coincide with the free testing opportunity, said Krista Stark, executive director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats and a member of the community collaborative that is promoting vaccination efforts.
“We’re hoping that people will understand three core principles. No. 1, that you need to make your decisions based on the information in the moment, the scientific information made from doctors and medical professionals in the moment,” Stark said. “The delta variant is more contagious. The delta variant affects children at a much higher percentage, and it is much more communicable.
“The second core thing is we need folks to understand that if they’re fully vaccinated, they need to put their masks back on, especially if they’re around anybody that they don’t know for sure to be vaccinated.
“The third thing that we really wanted to bring to life is that this community is special. The greater Joplin, Missouri, area is special. We’ve come together before after huge, tragic natural events that were losses,” Stark said. “Nobody ever asked anybody, ‘Are you a Democrat or Republican, a Libertarian, a member of the Green Party, before we help you?’ after a flood or tornado. So why are we making this political now? This is not political; this is a health care decision. Get your information from your doctors, and make decisions for yourself, your family and your community that will protect all of us from a deadly illness.”
Douglas said he isn’t sure if Access will continue to host vaccine clinics in the future, but he is excited about other ways the health care provider is planning to bring vaccination opportunities to rural areas.
“We’re about to have state approval for a mobile medical unit that we’ve purchased with grant money from CARES Act money, and when that gets on the road, we’ll be going to more rural communities,” he said. “I think we’re going to go to Granby, Noel and Golden City. Those will be the first three communities we’ll be looking at, and once we get those communities the opportunity to get vaccinated, we’ll take that out to some more rural areas.
“There’s a lot of options right now for Joplin, Carthage, Neosho, Webb City or Carl Junction to get vaccines ... but if you live in a little town and you’re maybe 20 miles out, it’s hard,” Douglas said. “So we’re going to work on meeting that going forward, and maybe that will be our role more than an event like this.”
