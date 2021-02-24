CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department and the Missouri National Guard will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.
The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday indoors at Fairview Christian Church, 2320 Grand Ave. in Carthage. Only first doses of the vaccine will be available at the clinics.
To register, go to www.MoStopsCovid.com, click on "Register Now" and follow the on-screen instructions. After registration, you will receive an email to schedule an appointment.
Those without internet can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 or the regional Area Agency on Aging at 417-781-7562.
Residents must be eligible under open phases in Missouri to get an email for scheduling. Currently, Missouri is only vaccinating residents and staff of nursing homes, health care workers, public safety workers, first responders, individuals 65 and older, and adults with additional health concerns.
To prepare for your appointment, bring a photo ID and a patient ID, which will be provided to you when you register. Arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time, and wear a short-sleeved shirt. Following vaccination, you will be asked to wait at the site for a 15-minute monitoring period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.