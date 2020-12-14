While the first round of COVID-19 vaccines are due in Joplin sometime this week or next and will go first to health care workers, case numbers and the rate of positive tests are down, city official said Monday.
"Our seven-day case average is continuing to be something we're happy to see," said Dan Pekarek, the assistant city manager and the city's former health department director, at a City Hall briefing Monday regarding the city's pandemic status.
The seven-day average of case numbers peaked about a month ago at 52 cases and is now down to the low to mid-30s, Pekarek said. Though it bumped up a little last week, a large increase city officials thought could come in the four weeks after Thanksgiving has not yet occurred.
"We are encouraged by that," Pekarek said, adding that last week's seven-day average represents a decline of about 8.5% over the the previous week. "We see that as kind of a downward trend," he said. But city health officials are continuing to watch the numbers.
The positivity rate of those being tested for the virus has improved to around 14%, lower than the state's rate of 17.8%.
However, on Monday four more COVID-19 deaths of Joplin residents were announced, raising the death toll in the city to 76.
Sixteen Joplin residents were in hospitals with the viral disease as of Monday and the total COVID-19 hospitalizations were 84, which is down from around 100 a few days ago.
Health officials want to see the number of hospital inpatients for COVID-19 drop as much as possible as flu season gets into full swing this winter so that there are beds for those with severe flu cases.
"All of that in general is encouraging, but we want to be very careful," Pekarek said. "We have the Christmas holidays coming up and the New Year's holiday coming up, so we want to be very careful. I think people did a good job in addressing that during the Thanksgiving holiday."
He encouraged residents to keep their upcoming holiday gatherings as small as possible. People also should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently, Pekarek said.
City officials have not been told the date the Pfizer vaccine will arrive or how many doses will be sent in the first distribution. Pekarek said those doses would go first to the hospitals for the health care workers on the front lines of COVID-19 care and secondly to those working in assisted living homes. There will be a second distribution about 28 days later to provide a booster dose that is required with that particular medicine.
He said the hospitals have struggled with keeping enough staff members on hand daily to care for the number of patients they have "so it is very important we protect those hospital systems and those employees on the front end," Pekarek said.
"Mercy is ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to prioritized groups in accordance with federal and state directives as soon as supplies become available," a statement issued by a Mercy spokesman said Monday.
Mercy employees are strongly encouraged to get a vaccination for COVID-19 as soon as it is available to them based on prioritization protocols, the statement said.
A spokesman for Freeman Health Systems said employees have been surveyed to determine how many would be willing to take the vaccine and plans are being made accordingly.
"Locally, our numbers are improving," Mayor Ryan Stanley said. "And it does feel like we are needing to be very, very diligent and very, very focused on continuing to do those practices that are helping us become more and more COVID responsible and more protective. But it does feel like we are playing a winning hand today."
He called on residents to have a COVID-19 responsible Christmas by following the precautions.
"We would just encourage you to keep circles small" at holiday observances, he said.
Stanley was one of the City Council members who voted in favor of reinstating a city mask mandate Nov. 19 in response to a letter from hospitals and health care agencies. The vote was 6-3, with Gary Shaw, Doug Lawson and Phil Stinnett casting the "no" votes.
As a result of that action, the six who favored the mask requirement, including the mayor, have been targeted for recall. The organizer of that petition effort, asked last week how many signatures had been gathered, said she did not have a count because the petitions are spread among several who are taking signatures.
