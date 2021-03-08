Mercy Hospital Joplin will continue to offer first-dose Pfizer vaccines to qualifying Missouri residents on a walk-in basis.
The walk-in clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Tuesday at the hospital, 100 Mercy Way in Joplin. Use the clinic entrance, Suite 210.
Eligible residents include health care workers, first responders, individuals 65 and older, and adults with health conditions that make them high risk.
