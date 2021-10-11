Free COVID-19 shots, including third doses, will be given Tuesday at the Joplin Health Department.
Vaccines will be available to those 18 and older from 9 to 11 a.m. at the department, 321 E. Fourth St.
The vaccine available is Moderna. The third dose is only for immunocompromised adults at this time. Those seeking a third shot should bring their vaccine card to show the brand and dates of previous doses received.
No appointment is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.