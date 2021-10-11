Free COVID-19 shots, including third doses, will be given Tuesday at the Joplin Health Department.

Vaccines will be available to those 18 and older from 9 to 11 a.m. at the department, 321 E. Fourth St.

The vaccine available is Moderna. The third dose is only for immunocompromised adults at this time. Those seeking a third shot should bring their vaccine card to show the brand and dates of previous doses received.

No appointment is needed.

Tags

Trending Video