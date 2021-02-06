The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced late Saturday that a COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, has been confirmed in an adult patient from Marion County.
This variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in September of last year, and began being reported in the United States in December, according to DHSS.
To protect the privacy of the patient, no further information will be released about the person.
As of Thursday, 611 cases of B.1.1.7 had been reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 33 states.
“We were notified today of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS, said in a statement.
According to the CDC, this particular variant is associated with increased transmissibility, meaning it can spread more quickly, DHSS reported. The agency also said that early reports have found no evidence to suggest that this variant has any impact on the severity of disease or vaccine efficacy.
The state advised people to continue wearing masks, practicing good handwashing and physical distancing, and to stay home if not feeling well. If any symptoms are experienced or COVID-19 exposure is suspected, DHSS encourages individuals to seek testing.
