CoxHealth on Monday will begin testing patients for COVID-19 prior to all surgeries and select procedures.
The decision was made to help streamline care as disease prevalence rises throughout the region, hospital officials said. It will include all hospitals, including those in Monett and Lamar.
“CoxHealth began testing high-risk patients as the COVID pandemic began, but as we see prevalence in our community start to rise, we feel we must know whether or not all of our patients are infected with coronavirus prior to surgery or procedures,” said Karen Kramer, CoxHealth’s incident commander for COVID-19 response, in a statement. “It is important that we have this information so proper precautions may be taken if someone is infected, and help ensure the virus is not transferred to others.”
Patients will be informed of where and when they should report for testing, which will be done approximately three days before a scheduled surgery or procedure. They will then be asked to quarantine at home until their surgery to avoid contracting the virus.
The requirement will be in place until further notice.
