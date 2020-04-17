CoxHealth, which operates hospitals in Monett and Lamar, is expanding virtual access to primary care and specialty providers.
The services are an expansion of CoxHealth’s current "Virtual Visits" tool, through which patients can be seen on-demand for minor illnesses and injuries. This tool allows patients to schedule a virtual appointment with specific providers, and is available in the majority of CoxHealth primary care and specialty clinics.
Patients are encouraged to call their doctor’s office to see if it’s possible to do their care virtually. New patients can call 417-269-INFO (4636) to be referred to a provider.
Details: coxhealth.com/services/virtualvisits.
