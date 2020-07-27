LAMAR, Mo. — A new prescription delivery service is now available to some patients around Lamar.
The service is available to Cox Barton County patients and patients at the Medical One Clinic who need prescriptions ordered or refilled. Routine prescriptions can now be ordered and delivered curbside by pharmacy staff.
For clinic patients, a provider or nurse will ask the patient if they would like to have their prescription filled prior to leaving the office. Pharmacy staff will deliver the medication to the patient in the office, and payment will be collected at that time.
When it comes time for a refill, patients should call Cox Barton County’s pharmacy at 417-681-5217. Payment will be taken over the phone, and pharmacy staff will deliver the prescription to the customer parked outside at the Medical One Clinic in one of the designated pharmacy delivery parking spots.
Most insurance plans are accepted. Prescription co-pays may be paid by cash, check or major credit cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.