Dr. Robin Trotman, medical director of infection prevention at CoxHealth, will debunk myths and dispel rumors about the new coronavirus during a Facebook Live event at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Trotman will provide information about testing technology and how to interpret test results. Other questions to be answered are whether wearing a mask contributes to carbon dioxide poisoning, whether shoes spread COVID-19 and if COVID-19 is the same as the flu.
The session will be hosted on CoxHealth's Facebook page. Members of the public are encouraged to send questions via Facebook Messenger for answering by Trotman.
CoxHealth, based in Springfield, operates hospitals in Monett and Lamar.
