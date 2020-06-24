Effective today, patients being seen at CoxHealth clinics may have one adult visitor during their appointment with a provider.
Visitors and patients at clinics are required to bring and wear masks or facial coverings during the clinic visit to protect staff, patients and the community during the COVID-19 outbreak. Temperature screenings continue for everyone who comes into CoxHealth facilities.
There are no changes to the current inpatient or emergency department visitor restrictions now in place.
CoxHealth operates hospitals in Lamar and Monett.
