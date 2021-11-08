CoxHealth is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 and older.
Appointments will be available in the coming days at CoxHealth hospitals in Lamar, Monett and Branson. The first clinic, in Springfield, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Parents or guardians may schedule vaccinations for children by calling 417-269-1300.
“We are pleased to see this expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children, as we believe this will make a significant difference in protecting their health,” said Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah, medical director of pediatrics at CoxHealth, in a statement. “COVID vaccinations have been found to be extremely safe and effective, and the benefits far outweigh any risks, which are very rare. For many years, vaccinations have been found to be a wonderful tool in the fight against disease — helping protect individuals and our collective community — and ones for COVID-19 are no different.”
