CoxHealth, which has hospitals in Lamar and Monett, will move toward universal COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, the health system announced Monday.
Under the change, all CoxHealth employees must have their first dose of vaccine by Oct. 15. This decision applies to all physicians, vendors, students and employees who are on CoxHealth’s campuses.
The decision was led by the health system’s physician leaders, who are advocates for the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Cox Medical Group leaders, who have been elected as representatives by hundreds of physicians across the system, have given it unanimous endorsement. The decision is also supported by the health system’s board of directors and administration.
“This decision is ultimately led by science, which has shown us that vaccinations are the way we can end this pandemic,” said Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, in a statement. “Ultimately, this decision has been made in support of our most urgent priority of protecting our employees, patients and community. We have seen great tragedy over the past 18 months: hundreds of lives lost due to COVID-19, even more left with long-term impacts, and untold moments of pain for our employees and community members due to this dreadful virus. We take this opportunity to unify and move forward together as we work to protect our community, as we have been called to do in health care.”
Edwards said on Twitter that "careful consideration" would be given to allow for medical and religious exemptions. Anyone with an exemption will be required to test for COVID-19, he said.
To date, nearly 70% of CoxHealth employees are already vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as more than 90% of physicians.
