PITTSBURG, Kan. — Although its lobbies are closed to the public, the Crawford County Mental Health Center is providing services by telephone and televideo services such as Zoom.
Designated rooms at the health center will give clients access to devices to participate in televideo services if they don't have access at home. Clients will be screened prior to entry.
To make an appointment, call 620-232-3228 for children's services, 620-724-8806 for addiction services or 620-231-5130 for adult/outpatient services.
Details: crawfordmentalhealth.org.
