A stay-at-home order has been issued for Crawford County residents, effective at 8 a.m. Saturday. The order, made by Crawford County's Board of Health and Public Health Officer, has been issued in an effort to contain the coronavirus responsible for causing COVID-19.
The order is effective for seven days, but can be re-evaluated every week for an extension.
According to the order, residents must stay at their place of residence, whether it's a house, rental unit, apartment, hotel or motel room, shelter or other such space. Exceptions are allowed for people in need of:
• Health and safety services.
• Necessary supplies and services, such as groceries.
• Outdoor activity, provided that social distancing requirements are met.
• Caring for family members, friends or pets in another household.
• Going to work.
The order closes a wide variety of businesses, including fitness centers and salons. The order classifies as essential businesses:
• Grocery stores and other retail food markets such as farmers markets. "Big box" stores will be limited to an occupancy of 50, while smaller stores will be limited to 25. Patrons must wait in their vehicles, not in a line.
• Convenience stores, with an occupancy limit of 10 people, with only 1 person from each car allowed.
• Funeral homes, with attempts to reduce crowds.
• Health care facilities and veterinary clinics.
• Utility providers.
• Banks and pharmacies, with use of only drive-through services encouraged.
• Child care providers.
The order classifies hardware stores, restaurants, manufacturing plants, auto repair shops and other retail sales as non-essential businesses and spells out specific limits on business operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.