PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Crawford County Mental Health Center will make a number of changes, effective Monday.
Lobbies will be closed to the public, with the exception of scheduled in-house e-visits in the "Zoom Rooms." Face-to-face services can be offered in a limited capacity if it is determined that an in-person appointment is necessary.
Telephone and video appointments also are available.
All psychosocial services have been suspended. Residential facilities, the addiction treatment center and the women's reintegration program will be limited to one client per residential bedroom suite.
To reschedule or for questions, call 620-231-5130 for adult services, 620-232-3228 for children's services and 620-724-8806 for substance abuse services. The 24/7 crisis hotline is available at 620-232-SAVE (7283).
