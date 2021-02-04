Crawford County health officials on Thursday said the county's death toll from COVID-19 grew by nearly 30 from Wednesday, but the increase is due to a reporting discrepancy.
The county's death toll on Wednesday was 36; on Thursday, it was 64.
Health officials said those 28 deaths are not newly reported deaths. Instead, "there was a discrepancy between the numbers coming from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and those being reported locally. This inconsistency was due to deaths occurring out of state or at KU Medical Center and unfortunately were not reported back to the county," they said in a statement.
Health department staff plan to discuss the issue with the county commission on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.