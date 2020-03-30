The Crawford County Health Department today confirmed that a woman in her 40s died at an area emergency room and tested positive after her death for COVID-19.
That brings the total case count for the county to five. Health department staff said they are conducting an investigation to quarantine all contacts of the woman.
"We send our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time," the health department said in a statement.
