NEOSHO, Mo. — Live chat opportunities for new and current students and parents at Crowder College will be available on Facebook and Zoom from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Representatives will be available from several Crowder departments, including admissions, the Student Success Center, the A+ Scholarship program, campus life, cashier’s office, counseling, financial aid and the Educational Opportunity Center.
The college will hold summer classes online but will not charge distance learning fees. Current plans are for faculty and staff to continue using online methods and work remotely until May 11.
Students are currently able to enroll in summer and fall classes. Application fees are waived for the month of April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.