NEOSHO, Mo. — As Crowder College wraps up its second week of classes, faculty and students say it has been going smoothly so far.
“Even compared to a normal year, I think it would stack up as being a good opening," said Crowder President Glenn Coltharp.
Earlier this week, Crowder reported 12 positive cases of COVID-19 so far involving students, staff and faculty, 18 recovered cases, and 15 others who are in quarantine or isolated because of exposure. The college updates the numbers weekly on its website.
Coltharp says he’s not concerned about these numbers yet, but noted that all faculty also are preparing for the possibility of having to return to full online classes later in the year if things worsen.
Crowder shifted to online classes on March 20 of the spring semester, and offered online classes through the summer.
Coltharp said the hardest part of the return to school has been staying aware of what’s happening on campus and making sure everyone is safe. He also said students have been cooperative with the new mask mandate, which was announced this summer, adding that he thought students are cooperating because they are grateful to have in-person classes and don’t want to lose that privilege.
Besides masks, Crowder has enacted a list of new rules to prevent virus spread on campus. That includes extra cleaning and social distancing, buffets and most chairs have also been removed from the cafeteria, elevators are limited to one occupant, and water fountains are being replaced with water bottle refill options. Men's soccer and women's softball seasons also have been delayed.
Freshman Loulou Welbert said that the start of school was a little intimidating for her, but wearing masks isn't a problem.
“We wear them all the time at work, so I guess we got used to it," she said.
Outdoors, masks aren’t required.
Sitting at an outdoor picnic table on a sunny day, Welbert and her friends weren’t wearing masks. One of the group, Natilie Edwards, says that one of her teachers told her class they only needed to wear masks if they were comfortable with them.
If a class is small enough, students can distance in the classroom and remove their masks. But in other classes, such as the general education math class Shauna Foust teaches, almost every seat is filled and masks stay on for the full period.
“I told my classes that if they need some air to leave the room and go out to the hallway or someplace where there aren’t people, take it off for a few minutes and breathe," Foust said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.