NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College will distribute $1.319 million to 1,699 students who were enrolled during the spring semester and who were eligible for Title IV funding as of March 17.
The funds will be disbursed based on the number of credit hours each student was enrolled in as of March 17.
“Funds are being directly disbursed to students and will not be applied to any unpaid student accounts," President Glenn Coltharp said in a statement. "These funds are provided to help students cover expenses related to food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care. These funds are not part of their award from Crowder financial aid, but may be used to pay tuition and fees if the students chooses."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.