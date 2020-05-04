NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College will begin gradually reopening all of its locations.
The college will bring back departments in structured, controlled amounts beginning next week. All departments will observe social distancing guidelines at all times, and all work spaces will be modified as needed.
"The goal of this move is to place Crowder College in the position to return to face-to-face and online instruction options for students for the fall semester," President Glenn Coltharp said. "Our staff and faculty have done an amazing job not only continuing all operations for closing out the school year, but also preparing for the upcoming school year."
Details: crowder.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.