NEOSHO, Mo. — As part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Crowder College will receive federal funds to distribute directly to students who are experiencing financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Students across the nation have experienced a very challenging time during COVID-19. Not only has the delivery of instruction for them changed over the last month and classes have moved from face-to-face to online, but they have experienced challenges in their personal lives. Many students have families to help during this pandemic and may be teaching their own children at home while they are also participating in classes as students," Crowder President Glenn Coltharp said in a statement. "It is nice that the federal government has also identified this concern as a priority and is providing financial assistance to the students."
Once the funds are made available to the college, they will be distributed directly to students to provide help in covering expenses related to a student’s cost of attendance, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
To qualify, students must be eligible to apply for federal Title IV financial aid and must meet enrollment requirements for the spring 2020 semester.
