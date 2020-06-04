BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary will reopen to the public on Wednesday with new safety measures such as free timed tickets to ensure limited attendance, touchless transactions, increased sanitation, and signage with health and social distancing information.
The temporary exhibition "Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal" has been extended and is now free through July 13 at Crystal Bridges. "State of the Art 2020" will be extended, with the full exhibition on view at both locations through July 12.
Some areas, such as the Frank Lloyd Wright house, James Turrell’s "Skyspace," Kusama’s "Infinity Mirrored Room" and the art-making space at Crystal Bridges, will remain closed until further notice due to limited space for distancing.
