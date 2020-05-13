BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Despite a prior announcement that Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and its new contemporary arts venue, the Momentary, would be closed through Friday, the two venues will remain closed until further notice, museum officials said Wednesday.
"Given the recent guidelines for indoor venues announced by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, we are assessing a phased reopening approach (and) outlining measures to keep staff and the community safe that are based on national, state and local guidance," officials said in an email message to the media. "Once we have a plan to reopen slowly and safely, we will announce a date."
In the meantime, the Momentary will host a virtual talent show for members of the community to share their visual, performing or culinary arts talents. Participants are invited to create a video of no more than 30 seconds and submit it via social media by tagging @theMomentary and using #MOTowerTalentShow. The deadline for submission is Sunday, May 24.
Winners will have their video projected onto the Momentary Tower on Friday, May 29, and the broadcast also will be shown on the Momentary's social media pages.
