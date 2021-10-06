Deadline for entries into the fifth and final MO VIP drawing is 11:59 p.m. today, with the drawing for a shot at $10,000 taking place on Friday.
MO VIP is Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. More than 650,000 people have entered. Winners of the fourth drawing will be announced later today.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can enter at MOStopsCovid.com/win. The fifth drawing will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 160 adults, and 20 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time. Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless randomly selected as a winner in one of the first four drawings, they will remain eligible for the final drawing.
Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8411.
