The fourth of five drawings for a chance at $10,000 through MO VIP, Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, will take place Friday. The deadline for new entries is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults, and 100 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents ages 12-17 who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.
Those who have already entered should not enter again, as they will remain eligible for all future drawings.
Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 877-435-8411.
Winners of the program’s third drawing will be announced Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.