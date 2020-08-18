An overwhelming majority of Joplin shoppers kept on masks and face coverings Tuesday, one day after the Joplin City Council rescinded the city’s mask mandate.
A survey early in the day of five retail, convenience and liquor stores found 140 of 182 shoppers wearing masks, or 77%. A second survey Tuesday of nine places, including more stores and the Joplin Public Library, recorded 497 of 575 people wearing masks, or 86%.
Overall, 637 out of 757 people, or 84%, wore masks.
The council, in a five-hour meeting Monday, heard from opponents and proponents of masks before voting 5-4 to rescind the mask mandate that had been in place since July 11. The mask requirement expired Monday night.
Steven Agnew, of Joplin, sporting a red and yellow Kansas City Chiefs cloth face covering, said he would continue to wear a mask in public, even if he was the only one doing so inside a store.
“The statistics prove (they) work,” he said.
Although no federal mandate to wear a mask exists, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public." Face coverings, the CDC said, are meant to protect other people.
There is no requirement in Missouri, either.
“I’ll probably keep wearing them until there’s a vaccine,” Agnew said.
In some mall department stores, such as Macy’s and Bath & Body Works, 100% of the shoppers Tuesday were wearing masks.
At the Joplin Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Seventh Street, 48 of 48 people wore masks. Walmart is one of many nationwide chains requiring people to wear face masks regardless of local ordinances. However, 53 of 64 people — 83% — observed at Sam’s Club on Range Line Road were wearing masks while shopping. Disposable masks were available for members at the door.
Fifty-nine out of 68 people were seen wearing face coverings at Joplin’s Target store on Seventh Street; one person who entered the store without a mask picked up a free one from a display near the store’s entrance.
Fourteen of 16 patrons inside the Joplin Public Library were seen wearing some type of face covering or mask.
Earlier survey
A Globe survey in the days immediately after the mask ordinance took effect July 11 found that 539 of 582 people in more than a dozen stores, or 93%, complied with the requirement.
In both surveys, convenience stores saw the lowest level of people wearing masks — one-third overall.
Business owners expressed mixed opinions of the mask ordinance.
Jason Hurley, owner at Hurley’s Heroes Comics and Games, 824 S. Main St., said he required people coming into his business to wear masks before the mask ordinance took effect and would continue to require them after the ordinance expired.
He said the mask mandate did not have a big impact on his business.
“I think it’s pretty obvious we’re not to the point where it’s safe and the virus is not spreading in the community at large,” Hurley said. “Some people do feel safer about shopping in a store that requires masks. They like to know a store cares about more than the bottom line, that the store’s employees are looking out for the safety of the customer.”
Hurley said his store also offers curbside service to those who don’t want to wear masks.
Rise in cases
Joplin has seen a doubling of COVID-19 cases in the last week. Dan Pekarek, the Joplin Health Department director and assistant city manager, said Monday that 67 city residents with active cases of the virus were in isolation as of Monday morning. There were 34 active cases a week ago. As of Tuesday morning, the Joplin metro area, consisting of Jasper and Newton counties, had reported nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths.
Jeff Starkweather and his wife, Kelli, run the Posh Dogs Boutique at 1607 S. Main St. Jeff said traffic at his business slowed initially after the mask mandate started but picked back up after that first week.
“I think people didn’t know what was going to happen at first,” Starkweather said. “After that first week, people had accepted that the mandate was in place and were more comfortable getting out. At our store, if someone comes in wearing a mask, we’ll put one on for them, but if they’re not wearing one, we won't either. We want people to feel comfortable about shopping here.”
Danny Vandever, owner of Main Street Drive Thru Liquors, 1620 S. Main St., said he believed the mask mandate helped his business.
“We have this drive-thru, and people who didn’t want to wear masks could just drive up and order what they wanted,” Vandever said. “We saw a few new people coming in after the mandate started, and they’ve continued to come in along with our regular customers.”
Vandever said he didn’t make a big deal if people came into his store without masks, even when the mandate was in effect.
“Most people wore masks, and we didn’t have a problem,” he said. “The few people who would come in without a mask, we didn’t confront them or anything. It just wasn’t worth the confrontation.”
