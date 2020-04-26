If the strain of the stay-at-home quarantine is getting to you, remember this — you can always take a step outside for a breath of fresh air. The outdoors is still open for business, even if access is extremely limited at the moment.
Del Camp, chief clinical officer for the Ozark Center, said in a recent Globe story that exercising, such as a walk around the neighborhood or jog on a local trail, is important for one’s mental health because it can help lift spirits. It’s also vital for those dealing with mild or moderate depression or anxiety.
And last week, Missouri Southern head athletic trainer Mike Barlow urged people to take advantage of the spring weather outside.
“Your body loves being in the sunshine,” he told the Globe. “Filling your lungs with fresh air is very important, too.”
Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t changed since COVID-19 reached America’s shores. Medical professionals urge Americans to maintain social distancing at all times when they’re outdoors: staying at least six feet from other people; avoiding physical contact with other individuals; never gathering in groups or mass gatherings; and staying out of crowded areas. These rules have so far proven very beneficial with “slowing the spread” so far.
Visiting a dedicated area trail, a park trail (remember, all playgrounds and restrooms are closed to the public), walking or running around the neighborhood or going for a drive are all safe ways to get outdoors and maintain a safe distance from others.
“Stay-at-home, as you know, does not mean you can’t utilize the trails for walking, running, bicycling and commuting,” said Braden Horst, Joplin Trails Coalition president.
The organization’s two trails — Ruby Jack and Frisco Greenway — remain open to the public. “We do not require masks, but social distancing with people outside the household is obviously encouraged.”
For people that find the Frisco trail crowded on evenings or during weekends, Horst said they may want to check out the Ruby Jack trail, which is less densely populated area and longer, “so that works out to less people,” he said.
Here are just some of the more popular local trails in Joplin where residents can get safe exercise when adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines:
• Campbell Parkway, a “north” and “south” loop located along Murphy Blvd. from 11th street to 15th street.
• Landreth Park, home to a 1-mile walking trail.
• Mercy Park, located at 28th and St. John’s Blvd, home to three scenic trails — Large, Prairie and Pond — as well as the Rotary Sculpture Garden, which opened last year.
• Frisco Greenway Trail, the 3.5-mile long trail maintained by the Joplin Trails Coalition and runs along the path of a former railroad track.
• Ruby Jack Trail, a nearly 17-mile long trail, also maintained by the Joplin Trails Coalition, that begins on the western side of Carthage and winds its way past Carl Junction toward the Kansas border.
Ready to discover new walking trails and paths in Joplin?
Over the next few weeks, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department will highlight parks trails and pathways around the city and in city parks to help residents find places where they can walk.
Information about the paths will be featured on the parks and recreation Facebook page.
This week, a 1/3-mile walking loop at Cunningham Park is mapped. That park is located at 26th Street and Maiden Lane.
The city asks that social distancing guidelines of staying six feet apart be followed while walking.
A list of city trails and a citywide map showing the locations and routes of trails can be found on the city's website at https://www.joplinmo.org/721/Map-of-Trails.
