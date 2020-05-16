Disappointment, uncertainty cloud college seniors' graduation

Jacque Ballay never expected her final semester at Missouri Southern State University to end like this.
As the campus closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, she left her on-campus apartment and moved back home with her family in Monett. Her research into antimalarial compounds was halted. Her cap and gown will sit unused for now. And as she applies to dental schools and works a part-time job, she's not sure whether her long-term goals will get underway anytime soon.
Ballay is among thousands of college students across the country who are mourning the loss of their final semester and who will graduate this month into uncertain times. Many will enter a workforce in which tens of millions of workers have already lost their jobs, and those who plan to further their education aren't sure what that will look like when fall arrives.
For Ballay, the biggest disappointment of a semester brought abruptly to an end by the coronavirus was her interrupted research. She'd been working with Bornface Gunsaru, an assistant professor of chemistry, to synthesize compounds that might have the potential to do some good as an antimalarial, a project that she was developing for her senior thesis.
"That's whenever the whole quarantine situation hit, and we had to stop all that," she said. "It really derailed the results I was expecting to get. ... I didn't have any concrete results, which was a little disappointing. A lot of it just remained hypothetical."
For Gil Salgado, a social work major at Missouri Southern, the transition to online coursework as the campus closed in mid-March was "pretty smooth," which he credits to his "very accommodating and understanding" professors.
But the big wrinkle was in the field experience he was completing for his degree at the Lion Co-op, an on-campus food pantry. He was working there up until the very end, spending the final day at the co-op before stay-at-home orders went into effect for the city of Joplin in early April.
"I think the most challenging thing is not being able to have closure or being able to see things to completion," he said. "Like with the co-op, I didn't really get to finish my field experience (or) have a goodbye or farewell to the work I've put in."
Salgado, of Joplin, will start a master's degree program in social work at Missouri State University in June. It's an online program, so there's little risk that his ability to begin will be postponed by the virus, but he's already seen his chances at paid graduate assistantships dry up as public colleges and universities wrangle with budget cuts.
"A lot of the graduate assistantships I've applied for are no longer in existence, or they're cutting down the amount of people who can apply for those," he said.
'Completely ruined'
Kelsey Martin, a biology pre-medical major from Aurora, had the option to graduate from Missouri Southern in December. But she didn't because she wanted to take two specific courses that she thought would enhance her education: her senior thesis class and advanced human dissection.
By spring break, with the courses only half complete, the campus was closed as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
"My research project and advanced human dissection were the two classes that got completely ruined" by the closure, she said. "That was very frustrating for me and kind of made me mad that I didn't go ahead and graduate."
Like Ballay's research project, Martin's research — dealing with the identification of internal parasites in wild turkeys in Missouri — would remain mostly hypothetical. And instead of being able to visit the cadaver lab for her dissection class, Martin saw the instruction shift online, essentially reverting to another picture-based anatomy course.
"It really took away from that experience, but I'm thankful I had half a semester of it," she said.
After a June wedding, Martin and her husband-to-be, Kyle Hayes, will move to Fort Smith, Arkansas, where she will begin at the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in July.
But she's already anxious about what that will look like. She turned down acceptance at another medical school because it was largely internet-based, which is not a format she wants, but there's talk that the fall semester at the Arkansas school might have to be moved online. Her white-coating ceremony in July, the ceremony that marks the start of a medical student's schooling, might also be in a virtual format, she said.
"If that happens, I will be pretty upset, but we'll make the best of it," she said.
Adding to the uncertainty for the couple, Hayes, a health promotion and wellness major, now is on the job hunt in Fort Smith.
"It's a great degree, but it's not necessarily one that you can go out into the job (market) after graduating and just find the perfect job," Martin said. "Our concern is kind of compounded with this uncertain job market right now."
And what about commencement, the celebration of all that college graduates have worked for? Under normal circumstances, a traditional ceremony would have taken place last weekend, but university officials postponed it because of the pandemic. Instead, all spring and summer graduates will be invited back in December for a special commencement then.
Ballay hopes to return for it.
"I think it's great they've rescheduled graduation so we don't miss out on that huge milestone we've all been preparing for," she said.
