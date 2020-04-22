The coronavirus-related daily briefings at Freeman Health Hospital West usually begin with an update of how many calls the screening center operated by it and Mercy Hospital Joplin has received. On Tuesday, 56 calls were taken — the lowest number yet, said Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, during Tuesday's briefing.
But another type of testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is getting talked about — and causing confusion about how it is used.
Better antibody tests are coming down the pike, said Dr. Dennis Estep, chief medical officer for Freeman. But until then, some antibody tests are better suited for catching a different phase of the disease.
"We now have the ability to do IgG, or immunoglobulin G, tests, which is antibody testing for those who have had an exposure or potential exposure to COVID," Estep said. "There are other tests in the pipeline that we may see in the next two or three weeks."
The tests performed at the hospitals' screening site and other similar sites across the country are genetic and best suited for detecting an active infection. Using a nasal swab, a sample is developed through a procedure called polymerase chain reaction that boosts any traces of the virus for detection.
Antibody testing is done by collecting a blood sample, then searching not for the virus but antibodies created by a patient's immune system to fight the infection.
Estep said the two types of testing are used for different phases of the disease.
"The nasal pharyngeal test tells us if you have acute infection and you're replicating and giving off the virus particles (now)," Estep said. "However, the IgG tells me that later down the road your body has seen that virus, (and) began developing antibodies to it. They are two totally different time frames we're looking at."
The confusion stems from the types of antibodies — blood proteins called immunoglobulins — found in the human body. Immunoglobulin G is one of five types, and it's the most common type of antibody.
Immunoglobulin M is mainly produced in the primary immune response to infectious agents or antigens, according to information from the National Institutes of Health. That means an IgM test could detect the presence of the disease in its acute phase, Estep said — but only when their ability to detect only COVID-19 has improved.
A search of the internet shows companies that claim to offer home-based IgM tests, but Estep said many of those have not been approved by the FDA and have not been shown to be as precise as necessary.
Freeman is currently relying on lab-based IgG tests because IgM tests haven't been proven to reliably detect the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Estep said.
"The specificity is not quite there," Estep said "Until we get good specificity for those type of tests, we won't offer it."
Antibody tests have some promise to assist with expanded testing that health officials and government leaders have said is necessary for the recovery phase of the disease.
Estep said Freeman has already expanded its testing offerings. While qualifications for receiving a pharyngeal test at the testing site have not changed, physicians can now prescribe IgG tests for patients, Estep said.
Still, U.S. testing continues to be squeezed by huge demand, limited testing machines and shortages of key supplies such as swabs. While the U.S. is now conducting well more than a million tests a week, most experts say that number will need to increase at least threefold before social distancing is dramatically eased, according to Associated Press medical writer Matthew Perrone.
