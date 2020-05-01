There’s a moment during the movie “The Paper” when Robert Duvall’s character learns he has cancer and will shortly begin radiation therapy.
When he cracks a joke about the treatment to a specific part of his body, the doctor silently glares at him.
“Could you be any more humorless about this?” Duvall finally asks his doctor.
His answer?
“I don’t believe so, no.”
It’s a funny moment in a funny movie, but it cleverly reflects just how important humor and laughter is to patients when faced with potentially life-threatening news.
Which is why Dr. Joseph Newman, a wound care specialist with Freeman Health System, spoke Friday about laughter and how a sense of humor can ease stress and worry.
“It has been shown that laughter can help boost immunity, it tends to lower your stress hormones — and certainly we all have had a lot of high stress hormones these days — decreases pain, relaxes your muscles and potentially reduces heart disease,” Newman said, which places a new found importance to the term a “hearty guffaw.”
“Oftentimes, we tend to take ourselves maybe a bit too seriously; sometimes it’s very good to step back and kind of reflect on things and just try to laugh,” he said.
Such a light-hearted topic likely wouldn’t have been discussed before COVID-19 pandemic’s curve had been flattened across the country. But it seemed more appropriate on Friday in light of an announcement made by Freeman CEO and President Paula Baker saying the hospital hadn’t recorded a single new positive coronavirus case in three weeks.
Newman, described by Baker as the hospital’s “inspiration and positive voice on a day-to-day basis,” even sang a COVID-19 related song during the briefing, singing lyrics he came up with on Thursday to the tune of Barry Manilow’s 1978 hit song “Copacabana.” He replaced the song’s title with the words “corona pandemic.” He later admitted he often sings reworked 1960s television theme songs — “Green Acres,” “The Brady Bunch” and “Gilligan’s Island” — to his patients.
“I utilize (humor) every day,” said the Joplin native. “I think it really helps put my patients at ease. We pretty much laugh every time anyone comes in (to see me).”
Laughing matter
The benefits of laughter and humor include
• Physical health benefits.
• Boosts immunity.
• Lowers stress hormones.
• Decreases pain.
• Relaxes your muscles.
• Prevents heart disease.
• Mental health benefits.
• Adds joy and zest to life.
• Eases anxiety and tension.
• Relieves stress.
• Improves mood.
• Strengthens resilience.
• Social benefits.
• Strengthens relationships.
• Attracts others to us.
• Enhances teamwork.
• Helps defuse conflict.
• Promotes group bonding.
Source: helpguide.org
