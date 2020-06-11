Medical experts say stopping the coronavirus that quickly spread around the world will require herd immunity, which means a significant percentage of people develop resistance to the pathogen.
An example of herd immunity would be a situation in which nine out of 10 people living in the same house had the antibodies to fight off an infectious disease, so the 10th person would have no way of being infected by it. And if the uninfected person ventured outside of the home and contracted the COVID-19 disease, that person would not risk spreading it to the other nine housemates.
“Herd immunity is essentially when enough people in the community have immunity to an infectious organism to protect those people who don’t have immunity,” said Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice president for Health Affairs at Kansas City University. “The virus would not be able to penetrate into the community because there’s no host there that could get infected. Herd immunity is a big deal. For this pandemic, we have to get to that point to move forward.”
But waiting for herd immunity to take place naturally can be a prolonged process, especially in the parts of the world that have shut down their economies to some extent to slow the spread of the coronavirus and prevent patient overflow at hospitals.
Based on early estimates of the coronavirus’s infectiousness, nearly two-thirds of a population must be immune to have herd immunity, D'Agostino said. But how long immunity lasts varies depending on the virus, and it's not yet known how long COVID-19 survivors might have that protection.
The contagiousness of the virus also plays a key role.
“About 70 percent of the population would need to be immune in order for herd immunity to truly be effective,” D'Agostino said. “Those are the general terms. A lot of this has to do with what’s called the force of infection, which is defined as the number of people that are still susceptible divided by the number of people who have immunity.
“The other thing that is important with this is the replication rate, or the reproducibility number. That essentially is the number of people that an infected person would be able to infect. So with the current coronavirus, it depends on the current population you’re in and the number of people in the community. Some of the estimates suggest that for every one person that has coronavirus, three people are going to be infected. … In reality, that number is different in certain areas.”
Still, opinions differ about the percentage of immune people within a population needed to make herd immunity viable, according to Dr. Uwe Schmidt, infectious disease specialist with Freeman Health System in Joplin.
“Some people think it’s probably in the range of 50 to 60 percent,” Schmidt said. “Other people think that they see a big difference in contagiousness once the population is 30 percent exposed or so. We saw in New York and Manhattan that the population was infected by about 20 to 30 percent, and it definitely slowed down the progression of the epidemic dramatically. But in order to be completely successful, you certainly need a higher amount of people to be exposed.”
One way to expedite the process of herd immunity is the creation and distribution of a vaccine.
“The short answer is we will need a vaccine in order to speed up the recovery of our economy and open everything up, because we would need to push the system toward herd immunity faster,” D'Agostino said. “We give vaccines to speed up the process of what could occur if enough people got infected. And it’s always safer to vaccinate than to give people infection.”
The challenge, D'Agostino added, is having enough people choose to be vaccinated once a vaccine is made available.
"On the best days, only about 50 percent of Americans believe they should be vaccinated," he said. "My biggest concern is that we're going to have people who will refuse to get vaccinated because they don't believe in it for health reasons, religious reasons or what have you. Those are choices that we can all make. But by not doing that, we're creating pockets of uncovered or unprotected segments of the population that will allow this virus to continue to stay alive. The longer it takes for us to get that immunity, the longer it will take us to get out of the pandemic."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.