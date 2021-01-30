Double the measure, double the shun?
The nation’s top infectious disease expert’s recommendation to wear two masks in order to prevent coronavirus infection makes common sense, but does not have a lot of data to support it yet, according to others in the medical community.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the recommendation Monday on NBC’s “Today.”
“If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said. “That’s the reason why you see people either double-masking or doing a version of an N95.”
Disease experts with Joplin’s two largest hospitals, however, declined to go into much detail about the act, saying the idea makes sense, but without more than anecdotal evidence, did not want to speak in support or opposition.
“There isn’t a tremendous amount of science behind it currently,” said Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman Health System’s COVID-19 unit. “Without much data it boils down to opinion.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet changed its recommendation for masks yet. Masks remain recommended while in public settings such as stores, events and other gatherings — anywhere people will be around other people.
While there are no specific recommendations for wearing two masks, the CDC recommends wearing a mask that has at least two layers of washable, breathable fabric. The idea also ensures that medical-grade surgical masks or N95 respirators can be reserved for health professionals.
Mask-wearing is recommended to prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the disease. While the novel coronavirus is small enough to fit between the threads of a mask, it spreads in droplet form — a large majority of those droplets are caught by the mask, according to the CDC.
Double-masking has become trendy lately — poet Amanda Gorman wore two masks during the presidential inauguration earlier this month. Pete Buttigieg, the president’s nominee for U.S. secretary of transportation, also has worn two masks.
Fauci made the recommendation in light of coronavirus variants that have emerged. A variant strain first identified in South Africa was announced on Thursday to have emerged in South Carolina.
Yet wearing a single mask remains polarizing for people who resist government orders to do so. Lawmakers weary of prevention tactics in several states have started pushing back against mandatory mask orders, as well as business closures and other orders.
In an interview Friday with Gabe Cohen, a reporter with WUSA-TV based in Washington, D.C., Fauci reaffirmed that while people should follow the CDC’s recommendation for wearing masks, wearing more than one is their choice.
“The reason why the CDC hasn’t changed the recommendation is that they don’t have the scientific evidence to say that two are better than one,” Fauci said. “But if a person wants to put on two masks, I see no reason to tell them not to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.