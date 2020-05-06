A recently opened COVID-19 drive-thru testing center provided about 130 tests in its first few days of operations, the Joplin Health Department director said Wednesday.
Dan Pekarek said he encourages people with symptoms to be tested.
There are a number of ways to do that. People can call their doctor's offices or check with either of the two public testing sites being operated in Joplin.
One drive-thru testing site has been operated jointly by Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital in cooperation with the Joplin and Jasper County health departments since the first local cases surfaced in March.
A second testing site opened April 30. It is operated by Walmart and eTrueNorth in cooperation with state and local officials. Self-administered tests are made available at the drive-thru site located at the Joplin Athletic Complex. The tests are free to health care workers, first responders and to the public for anyone experiencing symptoms.
That site has the capability to do 200 tests a day, Pekarek said.
To obtain an appointment at the new testing site, people can check for eligibility by going online to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Those who visit the website will be screened to determine if they are eligible for testing. If there is difficulty using the site or with scheduling an appointment, people may call 800-635-8611.
Those authorized for tests will be given an appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said Wednesday that the hospitals continue to do a full schedule of testing each Tuesday and Thursday "and all are coming back negative, which is what we want."
Appointments for those tests are made by calling the Joplin COVID-19 call center, 417-347-6444. If a caller is eligible, an appointment is scheduled at the testing site at the Thousand Oaks Imaging Center, 1905 W. 32nd St.
In addition to the drive-thru site, it has been 26 days since a patient tested positive within the Freeman health care system, which includes its hospitals, clinics and urgent care centers, Baker said.
There were 60 calls on Tuesday, which is down from 300 in the initial days of the virus call center operation.
"I've said it many times that the more tests that are done, the better off we feel from a public health perspective because we have a better idea of what's going on in the community," Pekarek said.
The city health director said officials will be looking at several factors this month to determine whether to go forward with the next steps in the city's recovery plan or whether there is a need to go back to more restrictions.
"We're looking at several methods that we'll track trying to find the best data source for that," Pekarek said.
One factor is the rate of per capita cases. The health director and other officials will look at what the local case rate is compared with other case rates around the area.
"We'll probably look at a rolling average of cases over a period of time," Pekarek said. "We'll be having the regular conversations with the hospitals. That's an important part of it to make sure they have capabilities and will continue to have capabilities to respond to a surge in cases."
Another factor is the availability of personal protective equipment to hospitals, especially at high-risk medical providers.
Pekarek said five to seven metrics will be tracked to make decisions on whether to impose or roll back restrictions.
Joplin emerged Monday from city and state stay-at-home orders that were replaced by a plan for the gradual reopening of businesses, restaurants and activities. Currently, Joplin restaurants are able to reopen dining rooms but are required to observe social distancing in the seating arrangement.
Businesses also are limited to admitting customers at 25% of the building's fire code capacity.
