"Fearfully" is one of the most commonly cited descriptions when local business owners are asked how they navigated the impact of the social distancing and stay-at-home orders issued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was no different for Deanna Marroquin and her husband, Sergio Marroquin Jr., who own and operate El Taco Loco.
Marroquin and her family, after finding success with their food truck, decided to take a leap of faith and opened their first restaurant location for El Taco Loco at 1221 W. Seventh St. in Joplin in August 2018.
The restaurant was a hit, so much so that Marroquin and her family decided to purchase a second location in Webb City several months later. The Marroquins took their time getting the second restaurant ready, investing nearly all of their savings and free time over the span of nine months to make sure everything was just right. On Dec. 6, 2019, Webb City's El Taco Loco, 202 E. Daugherty St., opened its doors to the public.
But the opening of the second location coincided with the initial outbreak of the new coronavirus, which eventually led to the shutdown of economies all over the world, including Joplin and its surrounding communities. The impact was felt right away for Marroquin and her new location.
“We never were able to do a grand opening or have much advertising,” she said. “We were terrified. Everything was on the line for us to open that second location, and now we had a pandemic to deal with.”
Business was very slow at first at the Webb City restaurant, but Marroquin and her family hoped that the quality of their food and word-of-mouth advertising would be enough keep them afloat.
“If you had asked me (about our future outlook) in January, I would have told you that we were probably going to be closing our doors (to both locations) in about four to six weeks,” Marroquin said. “I was terrified, and I knew in that point and time that my resources were limited and I panicked. But by the grace of God and our customers, we are still here, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
To combat the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, El Taco Loco prohibited anyone from entering the dining rooms and switched to curbside and drive-thru service, while also using local food delivery services.
And like many restaurants, El Taco Loco took a hit to staffing levels. There were no mandatory layoffs, but several employees opted to take voluntary layoffs to stay home with their families. Normally operating with 15 to 17 between both locations, the Marroquins ran both locations with four total employees, including Deanna and Sergio Jr.
The continued success of the Joplin location made up for the slow start for the Webb City location, but with every day that passes, there has been an increase in business at both locations, Marroquin said. With the state opening up at the start of May, Marroquin was hopeful she would continue to see a spike in business, but she wasn’t ready for what happened next.
On May 5, both El Taco Loco locations broke their single-day all-time sales record for each location, leaving the owners almost speechless.
“It was humbling,” Marroquin said. “I was not expecting it. I knew that it was May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) and it was also taco Tuesday, and we thought that we might be pretty busy. But honestly, I am a small mom-and-pop shop, so I thought customers might stop at some of the bigger chains and places that were starting to open up. Since we were open through the entire social-distancing and stay-at-home period, I figured people might be getting tired of us.
“We actually had to close up about 20 minutes early because we ran out of a lot of our food," she said. "I honestly didn’t have anything to offer our customers. We had people waiting in line in drive-thru for half an hour or more, and I wanted to personally apologize to all of them. I expected someone to curse me out because they were upset, but to be honest, every single person said it was OK and congratulated us for doing such a good job.
“I can’t thank the community enough. I can’t even put it into words. There are so many other restaurants open now, and they still chose to come to our locations. They chose to support our small business. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.”
While El Taco Loco was able to make it through this pandemic — and is currently hiring — the Marroquins are well aware they are not in the clear just yet. They're now facing price increases from their distributors and a lack of resources.
But they're confident they can weather whatever is next.
“I don’t know if the pandemic hurt us as much as I thought it would because with other places being forced to close, it led to people giving us a try because their options were limited,” Marroquin said. “We have a lot of new faces coming through every day, and they are turning into repeat customers. ... I feel rejuvenated.”
