Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area will continue to work with customers whose utility services are terminated, have disconnect notices or have low/no fuel or wood.
The agency may be able to assist residents who have a bill that is past due but whose home energy provider is not issuing disconnect notices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents may qualify for assistance if they have recently had their hours cut at work or have lost their job because of the pandemic.
ESC staff are available by phone, Facebook or email at liheap@escswa.org. For utility assistance in Joplin, call 417-781-0352 and select option 4.
For other locations, call 417-451-2206 (Neosho), 417-845-6011 (Anderson) or 417-682-5591 (Lamar).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.