Enrollment this fall at both Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University has dropped from the prior year, the institutions said recently.
Missouri Southern saw a nearly 10% decrease in enrollment this fall compared with last year.
Enrollment for the fall semester is 5,045, compared with 5,604 during fall 2019, according to the university. MSSU officials said they were prepared for a decline of about 10% and had budgeted for a drop in tuition revenue based on several factors, including the number of applications coming in for admission, early enrollment projections and dropping support from the state, said Brad Hodson, executive vice president.
A group of faculty and staff is working to develop strategies to increase enrollment in fall 2021, Hodson said. The university also has hired a new dean of admissions, Shellie Hewitt.
"Our strategic intent is always to see an increase in headcount," Hodson said in an email to the Globe. "That remains true for the coming academic year, and the work starts now and continues through census day (in) fall 2021."
Some Missouri universities fared better. The University of Missouri notched a 3.5% increase over 2019 with 31,105 students, helped by increases in the number of transfer, graduate and professional students, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported. Missouri State University in Springfield also posted a slight increase — 24,163 students, up 37 from fall 2019, the Springfield News-Leader reported.
Pittsburg State University reported an enrollment drop of 3.7%, from 6,645 students last fall to 6,398 students this fall, according to recently released numbers. The numbers are based on headcount, or the total number of students enrolled in credit hours at the university.
President Steve Scott said the decline was "not unexpected" given the COVID-19 pandemic and a continuing downward trend of enrollment in higher education.
“We continue to hear from employers across the nation that they want our graduates and they need our graduates to fill critical positions,” he said in a statement. “We’re doubling down on getting that message out in hopes that prospective students realize a college degree is vital to the future of our nation’s workforce and their own futures. We’re hopeful that message is received and in coming months, we begin to see an uptick in enrollment.”
PSU officials said there was some good news: Graduate enrollment was up by about 100 students, and the rate of retention for freshman students increased slightly.
Across Kansas institutions, enrollment dropped 8.1% this year, the Kansas Board of Regents said. Most leaders of the state's universities, colleges and technical colleges had predicted a drop in enrollment this semester because of the coronavirus outbreak, and some said the decrease was not has high as they had expected.
At the six four-year universities, enrollment decreased by 2,677 full-time equivalent students, or 3.6%. Community college enrollment dropped 4,737 full-time equivalent students, or 11.7%, and technical colleges reported a decline of 518 full-time equivalent students, or 8.7%.
The Board of Regents reports enrollment based on a full-time equivalency model, which is calculated by dividing the total number of undergraduate credit hours taken in a semester by 15 and graduate credit hours by 12. Under this calculation, PSU saw a 5.9% enrollment drop this semester, from 5,844 FTE students to 5,501 FTE students.
