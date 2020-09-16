Initial enrollment numbers indicate increases for freshmen and transfers and decreases for continuing and graduate students, according to a report given Wednesday to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.
A report from a census taken Friday shows a 2.6% increase in first-time students, Executive Vice President Brad Hodson said. The census reported 744 first-time freshmen and 462 first-time transfer students.
The report also included numbers taken on the first day of school, when the number of new freshmen increased by 3% and first-time transfer students by 4.3%. Continuing undergraduate students were down 16%, and graduate students were down 1%.
Hodson said that the numbers were encouraging — similar counts shared by other Missouri universities from their first days indicate that MSSU is the only one that posted increases in both types of first-time students. Missouri State University reported a 3.5% increase in transfers, and the Columbia and Kansas City campuses of the University of Missouri also posted increases in transfers.
"While it's a modest increase, it's a way to continue working back toward our historic highs (of 2016)," Hodson said.
The board also received an update about how the university is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twenty to 25 people a day are receiving COVID-19 tests through the university's health center, said Darren Fullerton, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. The high number of tests put the university on pace to update its COVID-19 dashboard weekly.
Fullerton said the university's task force has developed a number of policies and practices to ensure the health and safety of students. However, maintaining those standards is difficult with different rules governing different sectors of the community, he said.
"One of the challenges for the task force is how it's a wild, Wild West out there," Fullerton said. "There are no restrictions in the state. We as an institution have taken safety precautions, but people going out in the community are not seeing the same restrictions."
As Fullerton spoke, fewer than half of the board members and university officials seated at the meeting table wore masks.
In other meeting business:
• Board members received an update on two construction projects.
Work continues on pace at a new residence hall on the north side of Newman Road, said Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs. Construction is expected to be complete next summer, in time for the 2021 school year.
A trail connecting the campus to a movie theater near Northpark Mall should be finished soon, with lighting and security cameras being installed in about a month, Yust said. He said that he hopes a walk to the theater can be part of an upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony.
• The board voted to shift a deadline for withdrawing from a single course to the same deadline for full withdrawals.
The change, already applied to the fall semester in response to the pandemic, will be applied to future semesters. That deadline is Nov. 30 for the fall semester and May 3 for the spring semester.
